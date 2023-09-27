Eni inaugurates its first solar plant in Kazakhstan

Italian major Eni's low carbon unit, Plenitude will open its first solar plant in Kazakhstan, a 50MW facility which will help develop the local Turkistan region by offering it access to state-of-the art technology in the renewable energy field, Eni said in a statement on Wednesday.

The photovoltaic plant, located close to Shaulder village in the Turkistan region spans 100 hectares of land will produce up to 90 GWh of electricity annually, the Eni statement said. The plant will feature over 93,000 solar panels and an electrical substation, which will be connected to the local grid through a new overhead 7.5 kilometer powerline, according to the statement.

"The construction of the Shaulder photovoltaic farm represents the first important step for Plenitude in the solar energy sector in Kazakhstan, " said Plenitude CEO Stefano Goberti.

"This project, which complements the two wind farms Badamsha-1 and Badamsha-2 inaugurated by the company in 2020 and 2022 respectively, will contribute to Kazakhstan's ongoing energy transition process and carbon neutrality goals," Goberti said.

Kazakh authorities and Italy's ambassador Marco Alberti were set to attend Wednesday's inauguration of the solar plant. The farm further expands Plenitude's international portfolio and its presence, through its subsidiary Arm Wind, in the Kazakhstan's renewables sector.

Plenitude operates in Kazakhstan's the renewable energy sector through its subsidiary Arm Wind, with a total operating capacity of about 150 MW. The company has an installed capacity from renewables of 2.5 GW and aims to reach more than 7 GW by 2026 and exceed 15 GW by 2030.