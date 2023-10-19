Eni, Lanutti ink accord to fuel trucks with biodiesel that can be made in Africa

Eni's sustainable mobility brand Enilive has signed a deal with leading hauliers Lannutti Group to power its vehicles with a 100% renewable biodiesel fuel which can also be produced via a network of agri-hubs which the Italian major is developing in Africa.

HVOlution is exclusively produced using biogenic raw materials (mainly waste and residues) such as used cooking oil or vegetable oil processing waste, said an Eni statement on Thursday announcing the deal.

The biodiesel fuel can also be made from oils produced from marginal land not in competition with the food chain, supplied through a network of agri-hubs Eni is establishing in several African countries, the statement said.

The use of pure HVO enables a 60% to 90% reduction in CO2 emissions across the supply chain compared to the benchmark fossil blend, depending on the feedstock used, according to the statement.

With 300 trucks in its Italian fleet already powered exclusively with HVO (out of a total European fleet of 1,500 units), Lannutti Grop, which now operates in eight European countries has opted to make "an active step" towards its decarbonisation, said the statement.

Launched in September, Enilive is a company dedicated to biorefining, biomethane production and smart mobility solutions including the Enjoy car sharing service.

Enilive has a network of over 5,000 points of sale in Europe and HVOlution is also distributed in over 550 service stations.