Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 06:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Eni to help cut greenhouse gas emissions, forge sustainable energy in Libya

08 giugno 2023 | 09.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Italian major Eni - Libya's main international gas producer - will work on curbing C02 emissions in the oil-rich North African country and aid its green transition by developing new renewable sources there under a new accord.

The memorandum of understanding was signed during a visit to Rome by Libya's interim premier, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, on Wednesday, Eni said in a statement.

Under the MoU, Eni will work on reducing CO2 emissions through the reduction of routine gas flaring, fugitive emissions and venting, as well as possible projects for the reduction of hard-to-abate sector emissions, according to the statement.

"In addition, new solutions for the development of renewable energy and initiatives for electricity efficiency in the country will be evaluated," said the statement.

Eni will also look to identify new gas resources from existing fields, which will be developed as part of an integrated project for the domestic market and potentially for export.

The MoU is in line with Eni's strategy and with the Libyan government's objectives to accelerate decarbonisation and the green transition, the statement underlined.

Eni has an 80% share of Libya's national gas production (1.6 bscfd last year). The company has been operating in Libya since 1959 and currently has a large portfolio of assets in exploration, production and development.

Production activities are operated through the joint venture Mellitah Oil and Gas BV in which Eni and the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) each hold a 50% stake.

Equity production was 165,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022, the statement said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Eni Libya greehouse gas emissions sustainable energy development
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza