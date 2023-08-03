Eni to resume exploration activities in Libya

Italian major Eni will re-start contract activities in war-torn Libya after it agreed with the state-run National Oil Corporation to revoke force majeure status on three exploration areas due to improved security, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Eni is the operator of Blocks A and B (onshore) and Block C (offshore) with a 42.5% stake, along with BP (42.5%) and the Libyan Investment Authority (15%). Some of the basins are located close to the Wafa oil and gas field lying along the border with Algeria, the statement said.

Force Majeure, declared in 2014, was lifted after Eni carried out an assessment of security risk which yielded positive results, said the statement.

With an 80% share of national production (1.6 Bscf/d in 2022), Eni Libya's leading gas producer and domestic market supplier, according to the statement.

Production activities are carried out through the joint venture company Mellitah Oil and Gas BV (in which Eni and Noc each hold a 50% stake). Equity production was 165,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022.

Eni has operated in Libya since 1959 and currently has a large portfolio of assets under exploration, production and development, the statement noted.