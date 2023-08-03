Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 15:27
14:52 Serie B, Tar accoglie ricorso Lecco e dice no alla Reggina

14:49 Oblio oncologico, ok unanime Camera: cosa prevede la proposta di legge

14:08 Omicidio Giulia Tramontano, giovedì accertamenti Ris Parma su tracce biologiche

14:04 Traffico autostrade, previsioni 4-5-6 agosto: giornate da bollino rosso e nero

13:58 Fassino e la busta paga in Aula: "Sono stato ingenuo, ma ho detto la verità"

13:53 Patrimoniale sopra 500mila euro, governo valuterà introduzione Next generation tax

13:27 Mondiali ciclismo 2023, Italia in semifinale inseguimento su pista

13:21 Fabio Fazio: "Possiamo riaprire i social di Che tempo che fa" - Video

13:15 Taylor Swift, superbonus da 100mila dollari ai suoi camionisti

13:09 Ciclone Circe arriva e lascia il segno, sabato bollino verde su tutta Italia tranne Campobasso

12:55 MotoGp Silverstone prove libere, qualifiche e gara: orari e dove vederla in tv

12:31 Forza Italia, a febbraio 2024 il primo congresso senza Berlusconi

Temi caldi
Speciali

Eni to resume exploration activities in Libya

03 agosto 2023 | 14.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
- FOTOGRAMMA

Italian major Eni will re-start contract activities in war-torn Libya after it agreed with the state-run National Oil Corporation to revoke force majeure status on three exploration areas due to improved security, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Eni is the operator of Blocks A and B (onshore) and Block C (offshore) with a 42.5% stake, along with BP (42.5%) and the Libyan Investment Authority (15%). Some of the basins are located close to the Wafa oil and gas field lying along the border with Algeria, the statement said.

Force Majeure, declared in 2014, was lifted after Eni carried out an assessment of security risk which yielded positive results, said the statement.

With an 80% share of national production (1.6 Bscf/d in 2022), Eni Libya's leading gas producer and domestic market supplier, according to the statement.

Production activities are carried out through the joint venture company Mellitah Oil and Gas BV (in which Eni and Noc each hold a 50% stake). Equity production was 165,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022.

Eni has operated in Libya since 1959 and currently has a large portfolio of assets under exploration, production and development, the statement noted.

