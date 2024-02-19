Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Febbraio 2024
EU approves launch of Aspides Red Sea naval mission - Tajani

19 febbraio 2024 | 12.52
Redazione Adnkronos
European Union ministers have backed the launch of its Aspides mission to protect shipping in the key Red Sea trade route, foreign minister Antonio Tajani Monday on X (formerly Twitter).

"#Brussels. At the Foreign Affairs Council we have just approved the launch of the naval military operation #Aspides , which Italy will command," read the tweet.

"Italy is on the front line to protect merchant shipping interests and free navigation in the Red Sea," the tweet continued.

"It is an important step towards common a European defence," the tweet added.

Container ships and tankers transiting the Red Sea have come under repeated drone and missile attack from Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen which began in November, sparking fears the attacks may harm the world economy.

The Houthis claim the attacks are to avenge Palestinians after Israel began its devastating military offensive in Gaza following Palestinian militant group Hamas' 7 October cross-border attack in which 1,200 were killed and over 200 were abducted.

Tag
European Union Aspides mission Red Sea Foreign Affairs Council approval Tajani
