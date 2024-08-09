Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
EU duties on Chinese electric cars, Beijing appeals to the WTO

09 agosto 2024 | 15.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

China is appealing to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in the midst of the dispute with the EU over duties on imports of Chinese electric vehicles. The People's Republic "has turned to the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism," the Asian giant's Ministry of Commerce said, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

For Beijing, the EU's decision "is without concrete and legal basis, constitutes a serious violation of WTO rules and compromises global cooperation in the fight against climate change." The Dragon is asking the EU to reverse course, "immediately correct its wrong practices and work to protect the stability of economic and trade cooperation."

Already in June, Beijing had said it reserved "the right to file a complaint with the WTO" and threatened to take "all necessary measures to resolutely defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies."

