EU governance and longerm budget, bilateral ties focus of Giorgetti, Primora talks

Italy's finance minister Giancarlo Giorgetti met his Croatian counterpart Marko Primorac for talks in Zagreb on Monday which centred on the European Union's governance, its 2021-2027 budget and on bilateral ties, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Giorgetti and Primorac also looked at industrial policy and problems around the multi-billion-euro EU-backed post-pandemic recovery programme, agreeing that European institutions' 'auditing' programmes need simplifying.

"The cordial meeting also strengthened the ties of friendship between the two countries," said the statement.

The two ministers agreed to meet regularly, the statement concluded.