Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:02 Meteo, arriva l'anticiclone: picchi fino a 40° nel weekend

16:52 Sgarbi al Maxxi, Sangiuliano al question time: "Presa di distanze"

16:50 Covid e stop isolamento positivi: cosa ne pensano Bassetti, Gismondo, Pregliasco

16:34 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Metà Russia con Prigozhin, l'altra metà con Putin"

16:25 Innovazione, De Capitani: ''Nuove tecnologie driver fondamentale per modernizzazione città''

16:24 Frattesi all'Inter, "è fatta: ha firmato": l'annuncio

16:16 Ostia, pg Cassazione chiede nuovo processo per Roberto Spada

16:02 Omicidio Ciatti, per Bissoultanov confermata condanna a 23 anni in Appello a Roma

15:52 Roma, rubano portafogli in metro con quasi 8mila euro: arrestate

15:49 Università, nasce il Luiss Institute for European Analysis and Policy

15:29 Margherita di Savoia, bimbo di 6 anni annega durante campo estivo

15:29 Giorgetti: "Il Pil rallenta ma sono sufficienti modesti incrementi per superare proiezioni crescita"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

EU governance and longerm budget, bilateral ties focus of Giorgetti, Primora talks

03 luglio 2023 | 19.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

alternate text
Zagreb

Italy's finance minister Giancarlo Giorgetti met his Croatian counterpart Marko Primorac for talks in Zagreb on Monday which centred on the European Union's governance, its 2021-2027 budget and on bilateral ties, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Giorgetti and Primorac also looked at industrial policy and problems around the multi-billion-euro EU-backed post-pandemic recovery programme, agreeing that European institutions' 'auditing' programmes need simplifying.

"The cordial meeting also strengthened the ties of friendship between the two countries," said the statement.

The two ministers agreed to meet regularly, the statement concluded.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Giorgetti Primorac Zagreb talks
Vedi anche
News to go
Per Mattarella visita ufficiale in Cile e Paraguay
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
News to go
Gdf Tortona scopre giro di fatture false per 5 mln di euro
News to go
El Nino torna dopo sette anni, rischio caldo record
News to go
Omicidio Michelle Causo, si aggrava posizione 17enne arrestato
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Roma, Pantheon a pagamento: oltre 20mila euro di incasso nel primo giorno
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza