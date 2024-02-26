Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 26 Febbraio 2024
EU right to give Ukraine unwavering support after Russia's 'unconscionable aggression'

26 febbraio 2024 | 19.50
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Photo: Russian Defence Ministry/TASS/Sipa USA
Photo: Russian Defence Ministry/TASS/Sipa USA

The European Union "does well" to maintain an underwavering commitment to helping candidate country Ukraine defend itself against Russia's unconscionable aggression", Italy stated on Monday.

"Two years after Russia' unconscionable aggression against Ukraine, full support needs to be reiterated - as the European Council did recently," Mattarella said after talks in Nicosia with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides.

Mattarella referred to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched on 24 February 2022, which president Vladimir Putin said was to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" the country.

"The importance must also be underlined of respecting the territorial integrity, independence, and dignity of every state," Mattarella said.

"A general principal is at stake and the EU does well to keep up firm commitment in support of Ukraine," he said.

Mattarella and Christodoulides were "in full harmony with the objectives of peace and respect for international law," during their talks, he said

Tag
Mattarella Ukraine Russia invasion
