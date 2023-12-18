Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 18 Dicembre 2023
EU, US 'pole stars' of Italy's foreign policy

18 dicembre 2023 | 13.00
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

EU, US 'pole stars' of Italy's foreign policy

The European Union and the ties with the United States are "two pole stars" for Italy's foreign policy, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told the country's dipomatic envoys on Monday.

"The European Union and translatlantic relations are the two pole stars of Italys' foreign policy," Tajani said in his address to an ambassadors conference at the foreign ministry in Rome.

Tajani hailed his country's "consolidated ties" with the US, thanking the superpower for saving Italy from "dictatorship, Nazism, Fascim and Communism".

.

Tag
EU US Italy foreign policy Tajani
