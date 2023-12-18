EU, US 'pole stars' of Italy's foreign policy

The European Union and the ties with the United States are "two pole stars" for Italy's foreign policy, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told the country's dipomatic envoys on Monday.

Tajani hailed his country's "consolidated ties" with the US, thanking the superpower for saving Italy from "dictatorship, Nazism, Fascim and Communism".

