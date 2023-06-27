Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:26
European aid to Tunisia aimed at bolstering its stability - Tajani

27 giugno 2023 | 13.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
Photo for The Washington Post by Lorenzo Tugnoli

A billion euros of aid offered by the European Union this month to Tunisia is aimed at stabilising the crisis-hit country as negotiations with the International Monetary Fund on a 1.9 billion dollar loan continue to stall, according to Italy.

"Europe has decided to intervene directly to support Tunisia, independently of the IMF and in favour of its stability," Tajani told public radio on Tuesday.

"The aid package should probably be signed today or in the next few days," Tajani added.

The money is being offered to Tunisia to help it tackle a surge in migrant departures, develop its battered economy and rescue state finances.

The EU decision to offer Tunisia the aid package follows visits to Tunis this month by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Netherlands prime minister Mark Rutte and Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni, Tajani noted.

"Meloni has travelled to Tunisia twice," Tajani said.

Families of jailed Tunisian opposition politicians dismissed the EU aid package on Monday, saying it will not stop migration and will prop up the government of President Kais Saied, which is accused of human rights violations and eroding democracy since 2021 when he suspended parliament.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
European aid Tunisia stability IMF Tajani
in Evidenza