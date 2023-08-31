Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 31 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 13:03
12:54 Insetti, 20 morti l'anno per le punture: come prevenire shock anafilattico

12:11 WhatsApp, Musk lancia sfida: chiamate vocali e video su X

12:09 Sudafrica, palazzo in fiamme a Johannesburg: i morti sono più di 70

11:43 Pordenone, sottotenente armato ancora asserragliato in casa a Codrovado

11:32 Incidente ferroviario Torino, dati morti sul lavoro: una strage continua

10:58 Stupro Caivano, Giorgia Meloni incontra don Patriciello - Video

10:53 Napoli, 24enne ucciso in piazza Municipio

10:42 Disoccupazione in Italia, Istat: cresce al 7,6% a luglio

10:39 Vuelta di Spagna 2023, oggi la sesta tappa: percorso, in tv e streaming

10:35 Operai investiti, fiori davanti alla stazione: "Rispetto per vittime lavoro onesto"

09:44 Us Open 2023, oggi il derby Sinner-Sonego. In campo anche Berrettini

09:43 Incidente ferroviario a Brandizzo, sindaco: "Mi hanno riferito di scarsità di comunicazione"

European FMs to mull sanctions against Niger junta Tajani

31 agosto 2023 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

European FMs to mull sanctions against Niger junta Tajani

European Union foreign ministers will weigh sanctions against the plotters who staged a military coup in Niger last month, Italy's top diplomat Antonio Tajani said Thursday ahead a ministerial meeting in Toledo, Spain.

"We will assess, I stress that we must find a diplomatic solution that does not appear to be an anti-African," Tajani told reporters without elaborating.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced on Wednesday that the 27-member bloc was moving ahead with the legal groundwork for sanctions against the junta that seized power in Niger in late July.

EU sanctions will be along the same lines as any measures imposed by West African regional body ECOWAS, Borrell said.

Niger was plunged into turmoil on July 26 when former commanders of the presidential guard ousted President Mohammed Bazoum.

Bazoum was elected in 2021 in Niger’s first democratic polls since its independence from French colonial rule in 1960.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tajani Italy Niger coup santions
in Evidenza