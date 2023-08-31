European FMs to mull sanctions against Niger junta Tajani

European Union foreign ministers will weigh sanctions against the plotters who staged a military coup in Niger last month, Italy's top diplomat Antonio Tajani said Thursday ahead a ministerial meeting in Toledo, Spain.

"We will assess, I stress that we must find a diplomatic solution that does not appear to be an anti-African," Tajani told reporters without elaborating.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced on Wednesday that the 27-member bloc was moving ahead with the legal groundwork for sanctions against the junta that seized power in Niger in late July.

EU sanctions will be along the same lines as any measures imposed by West African regional body ECOWAS, Borrell said.

Niger was plunged into turmoil on July 26 when former commanders of the presidential guard ousted President Mohammed Bazoum.

Bazoum was elected in 2021 in Niger’s first democratic polls since its independence from French colonial rule in 1960.