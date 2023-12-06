Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 06 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 20:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:06 Prevedere cancro ovaio con anni d'anticipo, speranza da studio italiano

20:04 Napoli, raccoglie petardo da terra e gli scoppia tra le mani

19:28 Israele-Gaza, Guterres invoca per la prima volta articolo 99 Carta Onu: cos'è

19:24 L'Aquila, tragica fine per coppia di anziani: lui stroncato da malore, lei costretta a letto muore di stenti

19:14 Meloni, Conte e lo scontro su... Rambo

18:47 Farmaceutica, esperti: "Parità di genere in azienda lavorando su più piani"

18:46 Sala, La Russa e Liliana Segre nel palco reale per la Prima della Scala

18:42 Farmaceutica, De Molli (Ambrosetti): "Imprese a capitale estero traino del settore"

18:24 Ogni anno 30mila interventi per obesità, Sicob: "Sicuri ed efficaci"

18:22 Manovra 2024, approdo in Senato slitta al 18 dicembre: da governo quattro emendamenti

18:07 Briatore riapre El Camineto a Cortina: "Sarà un successo"

17:55 Covid, Simit: "Fragili non protetti da vaccino a rischio ricoveri e decessi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

European Union, NATO are Italy's lodestars

06 dicembre 2023 | 18.50
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani
Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani

Italy wants to keep playing an increasingly central role in the European Union, which like NATO it continues to view as "a lodestar" for its policy choices, foreign minister Antonio Tajani stated on Wednesday.

"The European Union and the Atlantic Alliance continue to be the lodestars for Italy and the government," Tajani told MPs during question time.

Italy does not only want to "remain in Europe" but as a founding member of the EU and its second largest manufacturer "wants to keep playing a leading role," Tajani said.

"Due to Italy's sound foreign and economic policy, it is listened to more and more in Brussels...we have achieved important results from packaging to green homes and cars," Tajani claimed.

Italy has guided Europe towards "pragmatic, non-ideological positions that are closer to real economic needs and to citizens and "far from extremism", he argued.

"We have, for example, put migration back at the centre of the debate. It is a crucial issue not only for our national interest, but for the whole of Europe. The same goes for the Mediterranean, said Tajani.

Italy wants Europe to focus more on "big issues" and "efficient and democratic institutions" with less emphasis on "bureacratic details" he said.

"And we want an economic governance that does not sacrifice growth in the name of austerity", Tajani conlcluded.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Italy European Union NATO
Vedi anche
News to go
Coppa Italia, stasera Fiorentina-Parma
News to go
Italia lascia la Via della Seta
News to go
Italia-San Marino, Mattarella: "Guardiamo con amicizia ad antica democrazia e Repubblica"
News to go
Stop a salario minimo, ok Camera a delega al governo
News to go
Per Forbes Giorgia Meloni è la quarta donna più influente al mondo
News to go
"2023 anno più caldo della storia", allarme Copernicus
News to go
Israele, fonti Usa: "Operazione di terra a Gaza potrebbe terminare entro gennaio"
News to go
Ex Ilva, sciopero di 48 ore
News to go
Lamborghini introduce la settimana corta
News to go
Migranti, da inizio anno sbarcate oltre 152mila persone in Italia
News to go
Ad Harvard si studierà Taylor Swift
News to go
Maltempo, scatta l'allerta meteo: ecco dove


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza