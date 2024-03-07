Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 17:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Europea's philanthropic organisations gather in Milan to strengthen cooperation on innovation

07 marzo 2024 | 17.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Europea's philanthropic organisations gather in Milan to strengthen cooperation on innovation

Milan is hosting a conference on Thursday and Friday where 120 delegates from Europe's philanthropic organisations will look at ways to work better together and innovate to foster equitable and inclusive changes to meet ever-more complex challenges and emerging problems.

"Occasions like these are very important, because they bring together the experiences of philanthropic foundations from a broader perspective - in line with Cariplo Foundation's new mission," Cariplo Foundation president Giovanni Azzone said in a statement

"We are facing global challenges. Just think about climate change, demographic trends, immigration, as well as current humanitarian crises and wars that have consequences for the planet," Azzone continued.

"So foundations cannot and should not set themselves local limits but should place themselves within an ecosystem that points to international collaboration."

The two-day Research Forum 2024 is taking place at the Cariplo Factory premises in Via Bergognone and is being promoted by Brussels-based body Philea, of which Fondazione Cariplo is a member along with the rest of Europe's foundations.

The objective of the two-day event is to forge recommendations for the sector to allow it to to overcome current gaps in innovation and how to reinforce philathropic support to bridge the shortfall, as well as to put forward potential incentives to improve cooperation between fondations and other organisations.

There are 186 ''public benefit foundations that disburse 54 billion euros each year for community projects, and can count on assets that total 647 billion euros, according to the most recently available data.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Milan Europe philantrophic organisations Cariplo Foundation
Vedi anche
News to go
Putin: "Riunificazione di russi e ucraini è inevitabile"
News to go
Olio di oliva troppo caro, un italiano su tre non lo compra più
Primarie Usa 2024, Biden e Trump vincono il Supertuesday
News to go
Bonus patente 2024, fondi esauriti in poche ore
News to go
Bezos uomo più ricco del modo, superato Elon Musk
News to go
Trump eleggibile in Colorado, la decisione della Corte Suprema
News to go
Apple multata per 1,8 miliardi per abuso di posizione dominante in streaming musica
News to go
Ita-Lufthansa acquisizione in bilico: cosa succede
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Usa, Trump vince le primarie in tre Stati in un solo giorno
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Btp Valore, è record per terza emissione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza