Europea's philanthropic organisations gather in Milan to strengthen cooperation on innovation

Milan is hosting a conference on Thursday and Friday where 120 delegates from Europe's philanthropic organisations will look at ways to work better together and innovate to foster equitable and inclusive changes to meet ever-more complex challenges and emerging problems.

"Occasions like these are very important, because they bring together the experiences of philanthropic foundations from a broader perspective - in line with Cariplo Foundation's new mission," Cariplo Foundation president Giovanni Azzone said in a statement

"We are facing global challenges. Just think about climate change, demographic trends, immigration, as well as current humanitarian crises and wars that have consequences for the planet," Azzone continued.

"So foundations cannot and should not set themselves local limits but should place themselves within an ecosystem that points to international collaboration."

The two-day Research Forum 2024 is taking place at the Cariplo Factory premises in Via Bergognone and is being promoted by Brussels-based body Philea, of which Fondazione Cariplo is a member along with the rest of Europe's foundations.

The objective of the two-day event is to forge recommendations for the sector to allow it to to overcome current gaps in innovation and how to reinforce philathropic support to bridge the shortfall, as well as to put forward potential incentives to improve cooperation between fondations and other organisations.

There are 186 ''public benefit foundations that disburse 54 billion euros each year for community projects, and can count on assets that total 647 billion euros, according to the most recently available data.