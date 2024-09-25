Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Explosion in a bar in Cologne, third time in 10 days

25 settembre 2024 | 12.30
An explosion occurred in a newly opened bar in the center of Cologne, Germany, around 2:45 this morning. The explosive device, which destroyed the bar on Longericher Strasse and shattered the windows of nearby buildings, caused a fire that firefighters extinguished within an hour. Two people were slightly injured.

This is the third explosion in Cologne in ten days. Police officers have opened an investigation to ascertain any links to the detonations of previous days. Since June, this is the sixth explosion in Cologne.

in Evidenza