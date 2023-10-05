Expo 2030 contest won't harm 'very positive' Italy-Saudi Arabia ties

Italy's "very positive" relations with Saudi Arabia won't be damaged if Rome or Riyadh wins the race to host the Expo 2030 trade word trade fair, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"The Expo contest will not affect relations between our countries at all," Tajani said during a visit to Riyadh.

"It is a very important event but it has nothing to do with the strategic partnership we want to forge," he said.

"The contest is certainly not an obstacle to bilateral ties. I see no clouds on the horizon: the climate between Rome and Riyadh is very positive," Tajani went on.

"May the best candidate win," Tajani exclaimed.

Rome is vying with Riyadh and with Korea's second-largest city of Busan to hold Expo 2030. Organizing body BIE's 181 member countries will vote on a host city at its General Assembly in Paris on 28 November.