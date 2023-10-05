Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:13 Massimo Giannini lascia direzione La Stampa, al suo posto Andrea Malaguti

15:51 Elodie pubblica il clubtape Red Light: "Rivendico la libertà di mostrare il mio corpo"

15:36 Nobel pace 2023, Zelensky o Navalny? Aumentano chance donne, indigeni e ambientalisti

15:32 Travaglia (Nestlé): "Sostenibilità imprescindibile per il futuro"

15:31 Sostenibilità, Pratesi: "Comunicare il proprio impegno prerequisito per sopravvivenza"

15:27 Fausto Brizzi e Silvia Salis, è nato Eugenio: avrà cognome della mamma

15:22 Sabato a Potenza Festa della Pallareta, manifestazione sulla transumanza

15:14 Mondiali 2030, Zoff: "In 3 continenti è strano. Secondo me perde valore"

14:56 Lavorare tanto e malpagati fa male al cuore quanto l’obesità

14:48 Perché le scarpe 'suonano'?

14:43 Bus Mestre, indagine Procura: consulenza tecnica su guardrail

14:36 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Abbiamo l'occasione di sconfiggere la Russia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Expo 2030 contest won't harm 'very positive' Italy-Saudi Arabia ties

05 ottobre 2023 | 14.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Expo 2030 contest won't harm 'very positive' Italy-Saudi Arabia ties

Italy's "very positive" relations with Saudi Arabia won't be damaged if Rome or Riyadh wins the race to host the Expo 2030 trade word trade fair, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"The Expo contest will not affect relations between our countries at all," Tajani said during a visit to Riyadh.

"It is a very important event but it has nothing to do with the strategic partnership we want to forge," he said.

"The contest is certainly not an obstacle to bilateral ties. I see no clouds on the horizon: the climate between Rome and Riyadh is very positive," Tajani went on.

"May the best candidate win," Tajani exclaimed.

Rome is vying with Riyadh and with Korea's second-largest city of Busan to hold Expo 2030. Organizing body BIE's 181 member countries will vote on a host city at its General Assembly in Paris on 28 November.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Expo 2030 Riyadh Rome ties
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news di oggi sulla guerra
News to go
Bonus smartphone con legge 104, come funziona e requisiti
News to go
Infortuni, Inail: 1.208 denunce casi mortali nel 2022
News to go
Migranti, Meloni: "A livello Ue fatti passi avanti molto importanti"
News to go
Bus Mestre, identificate tutte le 21 vittime
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Segni cambiamento climatico sono evidenti"
News to go
MotoGp, Marc Marquez lascia la Honda a fine 2023
News to go
Salario minimo, Cassazione: "Retribuzione deve essere dignitosa"
News to go
Ucraina, attacco con droni in tre regioni russe
News to go
Assistente materna in arrivo dal 2024, cosa farà
News to go
Incidente Mestre, rimosso il bus precipitato ieri sera dal cavalcavia
News to go
Gas, Arera: a settembre +4,8% in bolletta mercato tutelato rispetto ad agosto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza