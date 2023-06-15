FAO sees uptick in global food import bill, output

The world's food import bill will hit a record $1.98 trillion this year - up 1.5 percent from 2022 - and global production of most major basic foodstuffs will also rise, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said on Thursday.

The global food bill will grow at a much slower pace from last year, however, as rising world prices, driven by higher quotations for fruits, vegetables, sugar and dairy products, dampen demand, especially in the most economically vulnerable countries, according to Rome-based FAO's Food Outlook report.

While food imports by advanced economies continue to expand, the import bill for the group of Least Developed Countries (LDCs) is predicted to decline by 1.5 percent this year and that for net food-importing developing countries (NFIDCs) to decline by 4.9 percent, according to FAO.

“The decline in food import volumes is a concerning development in both groups, suggesting a decline in purchasing capacity,” the biannual report from FAO’s Markets and Trade Division warns.

“These concerns are amplified by the fact that lower international prices for a number of primary food items have not, or at least not fully, translated into lower prices at the domestic retail level, suggesting that cost-of-living pressures could persist in 2023.”

The new edition of Food Outlook has a special chapter examining recent changes in the food component of the consumer price index for NFIDCs, and how currency movements, especially in relation to the US dollar in which most agrifood trade is invoiced, impact food price inflation in these countries.

While the US dollar’s depreciation during the 2007-08 global food crisis helped food importers offset the increase in food prices, the reverse effect has marked recent years. For example, world maize prices declined by 10.2 percent between April 2022 and September 2022, but by only 4.8 percent on average when calculated in real local currencies of NFIDCs, FAO said.

This underscores the importance of well-tailored interventions to combat inflation, said FAO Senior Economist El Mamoun Amrouk, author of the chapter. Otherwise, he warned, “rising food prices can lead to social unrest and increased financial challenges, undermining efforts to fight poverty and food insecurity and wiping out any progress achieved so far.”

FAO’s new Food Outlook, containing forecasts of the production, trade, utilization and stock levels across the world’s major basic foodstuffs, point to likely increases in production across most categories, including rice, coarse grains, oilcrops, milk, sugar, meat and fish and fishery products.

Global wheat output could fall from last season’s all-time high, however, the report said.

Despite a generally positive outlook, the global agrifood production systems remain vulnerable to shocks, stemming from extreme weather events, geopolitical tensions, policy changes and developments in other commodity markets.

Agriculture's vulnerability to weather, political and commodity market volatility could potentially upset delicate demand-supply balances and impact prices and food security worldwide, the report warned.

Global production of coarse grains is forecast to rise by 3.0 percent to 1 513 million tonnes, a new record, buoyed by an expected significant increase in maize output in the United States and a record harvest in Brazil, leading to higher overall supplies and lower prices, said the report.

World rice production is forecast to grow by 1.3 percent in 2023/24 to 523.5 million tonnes, while international trade is expected to contract by 4.3 percent in volume terms to 53.6 million tonnes. The anticipated output increase mostly reflects positive incentives provided by generally higher producer prices, easing fertilizer costs and continuing government assistance measures, the report noted.

In contrast, world wheat production is expected to decline by 3.0 percent this year from its all-time high of 777 million tonnes in 2022, due mainly to expected decreases in Russia and Australia, both of which registered record outputs last year. The declines mostly reflect the likely impacts of extreme weather events, seen leading to lower planted areas.

Global outputs of oil crops, milk and sugar and meat are all expected to increase in 2023, although pig and bovine meat volumes could drop slightly in this, according to the report.

Global production of aquatic animals is also expected to grow in this year, due to an anticipated increase in aquaculture production as capture fisheries are seen contracting, said the report.