FAO to host sustainable investment forum

The Rome-based Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations will next month host the Hand-in-Hand Investment Forum to boost sustainable investment in the poorest countries and those hit by conflict, natural or man-made distasters.

Over 30 FAO member countries will unveil their investment opportunities to businesses, multilateral development banks, donors, investors, and other key stakeholders at the HIH Forum being held from 17-20 October, the World Food Forum network to transform agrifood systems said in a statement.

"The HIH initiative is a country led and country driven initiative that utilises state-of-the-art geospatial tools, science-based solutions, and innovation to identify priority areas where concrete interventions seek to effectively improve farmers' incomes and reduce rural poverty sustainably," said FAO's chief economist Maximo Torero Cullen.

Heads of state and government from all five continents, ministers from around 30 countries, managers of international and regional development banks, and senior executives from global agrifood firms, worldwide foundations and other development partners will take part in the HIH Forum in person or remotely, according to the WFF statement.

The event offers "global meeting point for fostering investment promotion, forging strategic partnerships among nations and potential investors, and facilitating the exchange of knowledge," said the statement.

The first HIH Forum, held in October last year, successfully brought together delegations from 20 countries and representatives from three regional initiatives. It identified 3 billion dollars of investment proposals that would benefit hundreds of thousands of families and farmers, the statement noted.