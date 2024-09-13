Fight against childhood obesity, 'junk food' ads banned on British TV until 9pm

The British government has confirmed that starting from October 1, 2025, a ban on broadcasting so-called 'junk food' advertisements on TV before 9pm will come into effect. The measure, aimed at combating childhood obesity, according to the BBC, will be accompanied by a total ban on paid online advertisements for unhealthy foods.

The healthy eating battle in the country was started by the Conservatives, the broadcaster recalls, who had pledged with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to implement the ban in 2021. The entry into force of the measure was then postponed to give the sector more time to prepare. Health Secretary Andrew Gwynne said confirming the extent of the restrictions and the date they are known to have been implemented has provided clarity to businesses.

The government wanted to "tackle the problem head-on" and "without further delay," the minister added, according to whom "these restrictions will help protect children from exposure to advertising for less healthy foods and drinks, which, as has been shown, influence their food preferences from an early age". The Royal Society for Public Health welcomed the Labor government's move, calling it "a positive step."