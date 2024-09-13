Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 15:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Fight against childhood obesity, 'junk food' ads banned on British TV until 9pm

13 settembre 2024 | 15.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The British government has confirmed that starting from October 1, 2025, a ban on broadcasting so-called 'junk food' advertisements on TV before 9pm will come into effect. The measure, aimed at combating childhood obesity, according to the BBC, will be accompanied by a total ban on paid online advertisements for unhealthy foods.

The healthy eating battle in the country was started by the Conservatives, the broadcaster recalls, who had pledged with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to implement the ban in 2021. The entry into force of the measure was then postponed to give the sector more time to prepare. Health Secretary Andrew Gwynne said confirming the extent of the restrictions and the date they are known to have been implemented has provided clarity to businesses.

The government wanted to "tackle the problem head-on" and "without further delay," the minister added, according to whom "these restrictions will help protect children from exposure to advertising for less healthy foods and drinks, which, as has been shown, influence their food preferences from an early age". The Royal Society for Public Health welcomed the Labor government's move, calling it "a positive step."

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
obesità infantile pagamento di cibi cibo spazzatura junk food
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza