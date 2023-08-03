Fincantieri delivers 'Norwegian viva' luxury cruise ship

Fincantieri has delivered the 'Norwegian Viva' at its Marghera shipyard in Venice - the second of six luxury liners it is building for Norwegian Cruise Line’s new Prima Class of ships, the company said on Thursday in a statement.

At 143,000-tons, almost 300 metres long, and accommodating some 3,100 guests, along with its sister ships, the 'Norwegian Viva' will form the backbone of the NCL fleet, the statement said.

Deliveries of the six NCL Prima Class cruise ships are scheduled through 2028, the statement noted.

The Prima Class is based on a prototype project developed by Fincantieri, which focuses innovative design and energy efficiency, with the twofold aim of optimizing consumption at sea and reducing environmental impact, according to the statement.

NCL is part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, the US-based company, which is one of the world’s leading cruise operators.

Besides NCL, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates the Regent Seven Seas Cruises brand, to which Fincantieri will deliver this year in Ancona a third luxury cruise ship, 'Seven Seas Grandeur', after 'Seven Seas Explorer' (2016) and Seven Seas Splendor” (2020), as well as Oceania Cruises, for which the shipbuilding group has already delivered Vista', the first of the new generation Allura Class, with the second to be delivered in 2025.