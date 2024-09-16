Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Florida to conduct investigation into Trump assassination attempt, 'people deserve the truth'

16 settembre 2024 | 14.37
Redazione Adnkronos
"The people deserve the truth". This is how Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, announced that the state will open its own investigation into the alleged attempted assassination of Donald Trump. People "deserve to know the truth about the would-be assassin" and how he was able to get "within 500 yards" of Trump, he said.

DeSantis was a potential challenger to Trump as the Republican presidential nominee, but in January he withdrew from the White House race and endorsed the former president's candidacy.

Tag
Florida DeSantis governatore della Florida Donald Trump verità
