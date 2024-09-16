Florida to conduct investigation into Trump assassination attempt, 'people deserve the truth'

"The people deserve the truth". This is how Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, announced that the state will open its own investigation into the alleged attempted assassination of Donald Trump. People "deserve to know the truth about the would-be assassin" and how he was able to get "within 500 yards" of Trump, he said.

DeSantis was a potential challenger to Trump as the Republican presidential nominee, but in January he withdrew from the White House race and endorsed the former president's candidacy.