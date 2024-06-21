Foreign ministry art collection on show to the public on 28 June

The Italian foreign ministry's art and sculpture collection and building will next be open to the public on 28 June for the last time this summer, the foreign ministry said in statement on Friday.

The Farnesina Collection brings together a raft of high-profile works from the history of Italian art of the 20th and 21st centuries. It focuses on the most up-to-date research and languages and uses free loan for use which favours the collection's continuous renewal and development.

The Collection features works by the historical masters of the first half of the 20th century – from Futurism (Balla, Boccioni, Depero) to Metaphysics (de Chirico) and the return to Figuration, in its dual expression of the so-called Novecentisti (Carrà, Sironi, Soffici) and Anti-Novecentisti (Cagli, Campigli, Pirandello, Scipione, Martini) – and by the protagonists of the post-World War II period – both in Realism (Guttuso) and Abstract Art (Accardi, Sanfilippo, Dorazio, Consagra, Perilli), as well as in Informal Art (Afro, Burri, Vedova) and Spatialism (Fontana), according to the ministry.

The collection also features the developments of the second half of the 20th century in the so-called Arte Povera (Kounellis, Merz, Paolini), Pop Art (Angeli, Pascali, Rotella, Schifano), Conceptual Art (Isgrò, Mauri, Manzoni) and Perceptual Art (Castellani, Bonalumi, Marchegiani), until the last decades of the century – from New Figuration (Vespignani), to Anachronism (Mariani, Galliani, Gandolfi) and Transavantgarde (Chia, Cucchi, Paladino).

Besides looking round the main rooms of the foreign ministry building (called the Farnesina in Italian) and its art collection's various sections, visitors will be able to book a new tour of the ministry's Crisis Unit and find out its main activities to protect Italian citizens abroad.

The ìSala delle Bandiere' (Hall of Flags), which houses the Italian state's largest collection of international flags is also on view.