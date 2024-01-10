Foreign ministry 'monitoring events' in Equador

Italy's foreign ministry and embassy are "monitoring events" in Equador after president Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency following days of violence and an armed attack on a television studio.

"The foreign ministry and the embassy in Equador are monitoring events in Equador. (Foreign) minister Antonio Tajani is tracking developments," the ministry wrote on X.

The tweet told Italians to keep checking the ministry website's 'safe travel' section, which advises against unnecessary journeys and gives a crisis unit number to call for emergencies.

Shops in the capital, Quito, were closed on Monday and extra security force personnel have been deployed across Equador, according to the foreign ministry, which urges Italians to follow any indications from the country's authorities.

Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency on Monday and a night-time curfew after a wave of recent jail riots and escapes from prisons and other acts of violence blamed by authorities on criminal gangs.