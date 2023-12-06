Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 06 Dicembre 2023
Foreign ministry pledges to help Italian companies tackle global challenges

06 dicembre 2023 | 12.51
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Rome's 'Parco della Musica' Auditorium
Rome's 'Parco della Musica' Auditorium

The foreign ministry will help Italian companies take on the challenges of internationalisation in a "constantly evolving" global scenario, the ministry vowed after foreign minister Antonio Tajani chaired a pioneering conference in Rome on Tuesday.

"The first national export and internationalization conference fostered a comprehensive debate on the new challenges facing Italy's economy," the ministry wrote Wednesday on X (formerly Twitter).

"The foreign ministry supports the presence of Italian companies in the world in order to help them tackle the challenges of a constantly evolving scenario," the tweet continued.

Top managers from major international companies and export credit and trade agencies were among participants at the conference held at Rome's 'Parco della Musica' Auditorium, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Tag
Italy internationalisation companies foreign ministry conference
