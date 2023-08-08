Foreign ministry updates advice on Niger

The "security framework remains unstable" in coup-hit Niger, the foreign ministry stated on Tuesday, advising citizens remaining there to "avoid demonstrations and gatherings" and "to exercise extreme caution".

"Following the coup d'état of 27 July 2023, the security framework remains unstable and constantly evolving," read the updated advice on the foreign ministry's website.

The ministry strongly advised against travel "in any capacity" to Niger.

"Compatriots still present in the country should exercise extreme caution, avoid demonstrations and gatherings and keep up-to-date on the security situation," said the advice.

Despite the opening of air and land borders with some neighbouring countries (Algeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, Libya and Chad), Niger's airspace remains closed to flights to and from other countries, the advice noted.

The advice urged Italians in Niger to let the Italian embassy in Niamey know of their presence and to download the foreign ministry's Crisis Unit app to their devices.