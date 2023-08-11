Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 18:00
Foreign ministry warns of unrest in Lebanon

11 agosto 2023 | 17.46
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

The foreign ministry on Friday warned citizens of possible protests and roadblocks in Lebanon due to the dire economic crisis gripping the country and of ongoing clashes between rival Palestinian factions in the city of Sidon's sprawling, densely populated Ain El Hilwe refugee camp.

Stray bullets and roadblocks have been reported in the centre of Sidon since the clashed broke out last Saturday, according to safe travel advice on the ministry's webiste.

"It is strongly recommended to avoid the area, to keep up-to-date on the evolving situation, following local authority guidelines," the advice stated.

"Due to the ongoing severe economic crisis, organized or spontaneous protests and roadblocks may occur, even without warning, throughout the country," said the advice.

Current account holders have stormed bank branches demanding access to money from their frozen accounts, the advice noted.

"It is recommended to avoid all gatherings, not to stop near bank branches and to be cautious around all government and public buildings," the advice underlined.

Some goods, including fuel and medicines, may be hard to obtain, electricity supplies may be limited and there may be phone network and internet outages, the advice warned.

The advice gave an emergency contact number for the embassy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
foreign ministry unrest lebanon Ain El Hilwe
