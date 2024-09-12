Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori has died, he was 86 years old

12 settembre 2024 | 12.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori has died at the age of 86. His daughter Keiko Fujimori announced this in a post on X, also signed by her brothers Hiro, Sachie and Kenji, in which she informs that her father died "after a long battle with cancer".

The son of Japanese migrants, Fujimori was president of Peru from 1990 to 2000. During his tenure, he ensured that security forces rigorously repressed leftist and allegedly subversive forces and that parliament was stripped of power. At the time, the state felt threatened by the Maoist terrorist organization Shining Path.

Furthermore, tens of thousands of indigenous women were forcibly sterilized to reduce the number of children. They were seen as an obstacle to development. Fujimori was found guilty in 2009 of joint responsibility for 25 murders and two kidnappings during his government. He was also found guilty on several counts of corruption. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison. In 2017, then-President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski pardoned the former head of state on humanitarian grounds due to his poor health. He was finally released from Barbadillo prison near the capital Lima in 2023.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
presidente Alberto Fujimori notizia post battaglia
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza