Former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori has died, he was 86 years old

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori has died at the age of 86. His daughter Keiko Fujimori announced this in a post on X, also signed by her brothers Hiro, Sachie and Kenji, in which she informs that her father died "after a long battle with cancer".

The son of Japanese migrants, Fujimori was president of Peru from 1990 to 2000. During his tenure, he ensured that security forces rigorously repressed leftist and allegedly subversive forces and that parliament was stripped of power. At the time, the state felt threatened by the Maoist terrorist organization Shining Path.

Furthermore, tens of thousands of indigenous women were forcibly sterilized to reduce the number of children. They were seen as an obstacle to development. Fujimori was found guilty in 2009 of joint responsibility for 25 murders and two kidnappings during his government. He was also found guilty on several counts of corruption. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison. In 2017, then-President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski pardoned the former head of state on humanitarian grounds due to his poor health. He was finally released from Barbadillo prison near the capital Lima in 2023.