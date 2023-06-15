Forza Italia to stay pro-European, Atlanticist says Tajani

The conservative Forza Italia party will continue to back the European Union and NATO, foreign minister and party coordinator, Antonio Tajani tweeted on Thursday.

"During the meeting with the (centre-right) European People's Party (EPP) presidency we recalled Silvio Berluconi," Tajani tweeted.

Italy's former premier and party leader, Berlusconi died on Monday in Milan aged 86 and Tajani is a top contender to take Forza Italia's helm.

"Forza Italia's pro-European, Atlanticist line won't change," Tajani wrote.

The party, which Berlusconi and Tajani co-founded, "will keep playing a leading role in the EPP", the tweet added.

Tajani thanked EPP president Manfred Weber and party colleagues for supporting Italy's centre-right government, in which Forza Italia is a junior coalition partner.