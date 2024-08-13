France, Attal proposes 'Action Pact' to Assembly parties, Rn and Lfi excluded from coalition

In a letter addressed to all parliamentary group leaders, with the exception of the Rassemblement National and La France Insoumise, the outgoing French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and Stéphane Séjourné, Secretary General of Renaissance, launched an appeal for a parliamentary coalition, to "find a new way forward in the National Assembly, through dialogue and overcoming the usual divisions", writes Attal, according to Bfmtv.

The letter is addressed to all the presidents of the parliamentary groups: Laurent Wauquiez (Droite Républicaine), André Chassaigne (Gauche Démocrate et Républicaine), Cyrielle Chatelain (Ecologiste et Social group), Stéphane Lenormand (Liot group) and finally Boris Vallaud (Socialistes et apparentés group). The outgoing Prime Minister asks them to "return to the essential: the daily life of the French, the emergencies of the country and the future". To do this, the Hauts-de-Seine deputy indicates six major areas to work on: restoring public accounts and strengthening economic sovereignty, defending values and secularism and renewing institutions. But also the quality of life of the French, with purchasing power, housing and work, the environment and security. And finally public services, with education and health topping the list.

Gabriel Attal concludes: "My entire group and I are at your disposal to discuss these priorities". While admitting that it will be difficult "to agree on everything", the elected representative asks to "overcome" any disagreements. (continued)

At the same time, another letter was sent by Stéphane Séjourné to the leaders of the political parties. Once again excluding the Rassemblement National and La France Insoumise.

The recipients include François Bayrou (MoDem), Xavier Bertrand (President of Hauts-de-France), Bernard Cazeneuve (La Convention), Olivier Faure (Socialist Party), Raphaël Glucksmann (Place publique) and Laurent Hénart (Radical Party), Hervé Marseille (Union des Démocrates et indépendants), Hervé Morin (Nouveau centre), Edouard Philippe (Horizons), Bruno Retailleau (Les Républicains au Sénat), Fabien Roussel (Parti communiste français) and Marine Tondelier (Europe écologie les verts).

While the introductory remarks echo those of Gabriel Attal, Stéphane Séjourné draws up a list of seven major projects. In his letter, the Minister of Foreign Affairs adds "military sovereignty" as a priority.

In principle, the proposals put forward by the President's camp include restoring public finances, consolidating and guaranteeing national defence, supporting farmers, protecting secularism, improving purchasing power, continuing with the ecological planning... But they also deal with security, providing for a greater presence on the ground and better control of immigration.