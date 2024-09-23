France, Barnier gathers ministers for 'government breakfast' then handover

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has organized for 8 o'clock this morning ''a government breakfast'' at Matignon before the handover of powers is organized. Bfmtv reports, explaining that the meeting will be attended by the 39 ministers of the new government.

From 10 a.m. the handovers will begin. As Le Figaro explains, at 10 a.m. there will be the handover of powers at the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Agriculture, while a quarter of an hour will be the responsibility of the Ministry of Health. At 10:30 a.m., handover of powers for the Ministry of the Interior and Foreign Affairs, while at 11 a.m. it will be the turn of the Ministry of National Education and that of Higher Education. At midday, finally, the handover of powers at the Ministry of Sport and between government spokesmen. The first Council of Ministers will be held at 3 p.m. at the Elysée Palace.