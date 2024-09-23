Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 10:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

France, Barnier gathers ministers for 'government breakfast' then handover

23 settembre 2024 | 09.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has organized for 8 o'clock this morning ''a government breakfast'' at Matignon before the handover of powers is organized. Bfmtv reports, explaining that the meeting will be attended by the 39 ministers of the new government.

From 10 a.m. the handovers will begin. As Le Figaro explains, at 10 a.m. there will be the handover of powers at the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Agriculture, while a quarter of an hour will be the responsibility of the Ministry of Health. At 10:30 a.m., handover of powers for the Ministry of the Interior and Foreign Affairs, while at 11 a.m. it will be the turn of the Ministry of National Education and that of Higher Education. At midday, finally, the handover of powers at the Ministry of Sport and between government spokesmen. The first Council of Ministers will be held at 3 p.m. at the Elysée Palace.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Barnier colazione di governo primo ministro ministro colazione
Vedi anche
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza