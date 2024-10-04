France: first no-confidence motion against the Barnier government presented

The first motion of censure against the government of Michel Barnier has been presented by leftist forces in France. It will be debated on Tuesday and defended by Olivier Faure, secretary of the French Socialist Party.

"The existence of this government, in its composition and leadership, is a denial of the results of the last legislative elections," reads the motion, which has very little chance of being approved, given that the Rassemblement National has let it be known that it will not vote in favour.