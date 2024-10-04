Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 18:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

France: first no-confidence motion against the Barnier government presented

04 ottobre 2024 | 18.10
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

The first motion of censure against the government of Michel Barnier has been presented by leftist forces in France. It will be debated on Tuesday and defended by Olivier Faure, secretary of the French Socialist Party.

"The existence of this government, in its composition and leadership, is a denial of the results of the last legislative elections," reads the motion, which has very little chance of being approved, given that the Rassemblement National has let it be known that it will not vote in favour.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
mozione di censura governo di Michel Barnier partito socialista francese mozione
Vedi anche
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza