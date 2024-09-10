France, Germany and UK sanction Iran over missiles to Russia

The governments of France, Germany and the United Kingdom strongly condemn Iran's transfers of ballistic missiles to Russia and will work to impose sanctions on the airline Iran Air. This was announced by the German Foreign Ministry. The decision follows the previous statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said that Russia has received ballistic missiles from Iran and that it will likely use them in Ukraine within a few weeks.

"This act represents an escalation by both Iran and Russia and poses a direct threat to European security," reads a joint statement from the three countries released by the ministry. France, Germany and Great Britain will take immediate action to cancel bilateral air service agreements with Iran, calling on Iran to immediately cease all support for Russia in its war against Ukraine.