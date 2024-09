The prime minister designate, Michel Barnier, received this morning the president of the National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet and subsequently the president of the Senate, Gérard Larcher. Today is the last day of consultations for Barnier, who is committed to assembling a new government team. A first list of potential ministers - where the exponents of Les Républicains were present in force - would have been rejected Tuesday by President Emmanuel Macron.