Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 10:50
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

France, Le Pen on trial for alleged embezzlement of EU funds

30 settembre 2024 | 10.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The leader of the Rassemblement National, Marine Le Pen, will appear today at the Paris Criminal Court to face charges of embezzlement of European funds used to pay assistants to MEPs between 2004 and 2016. Along with her, 28 other party officials are accused, including her father Jean-Marie Le Pen. Marine Le Pen has always denied the accusations, but if she and her managers are found guilty, they risk heavy fines and prison sentences of up to 10 years. Furthermore, if convicted, the defendants could also be declared ineligible for five years, which could hinder Le Pen's candidacy in the next presidential elections in 2027.

The accusation against the Rassemblement National is that it used almost seven million euros received from the European Parliament to pay parliamentary assistants who worked for the party. Marine Le Pen returned 330 thousand euros to the European Parliament about a year ago.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Marine Le Pen appropriazione indebita Rassemblement national dirigenti del partito accusa di appropriazione indebita di fondi europei direttore candidatura di Le Pen
Vedi anche
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza