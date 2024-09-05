Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 17:28
France, Macron appoints Barnier as Prime Minister

05 settembre 2024 | 17.19
Redazione Adnkronos
France has a new Prime Minister. President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Michel Barnier to "form a coalition government at the service of the country and the French people", reads a note from the Elysée.

"This appointment comes after a round of unprecedented consultations during which, in accordance with his constitutional duty, the president ensured that the prime minister and the government that will be formed will respect the conditions to be as stable as possible and will give itself the possibility of the broadest coalition", the statement reads.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
nota dell'Eliseo nuovo premier governo di coalizione al servizio del Paese formare un governo di coalizione
