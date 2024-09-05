France, Macron appoints Barnier as Prime Minister

France has a new Prime Minister. President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Michel Barnier to "form a coalition government at the service of the country and the French people", reads a note from the Elysée.

"This appointment comes after a round of unprecedented consultations during which, in accordance with his constitutional duty, the president ensured that the prime minister and the government that will be formed will respect the conditions to be as stable as possible and will give itself the possibility of the broadest coalition", the statement reads.