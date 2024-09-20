Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 10:47
France, the composition of the new government will be presented by Sunday

20 settembre 2024 | 10.44
Redazione Adnkronos
The composition of Michel Barnier's government will be presented "by Sunday, after the usual ethical checks", Matignon sources announced last night, after the 50-minute meeting between Barnier and Emmanuel Macron. Barnier presented the president with the list of 38 ministers who will make up his government which, Matignon stresses, "respects the balances". According to Bfmtv, several ministers from the outgoing Attal government could remain in office. Bruno Retailleau, president of the Republicains group in the Senate, has been proposed as interior minister.

francia governo barnier ministri macron
in Evidenza