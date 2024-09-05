Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 19:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

France, the Socialist group will censure the Barnier government, 'it has no legitimacy'

05 settembre 2024 | 19.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

"Michel Barnier has no political or republican legitimacy. This extremely serious situation is unacceptable for us democrats. For this reason, the Socialist Group will censure the government of Michel Barnier". The announcement came today from the French Socialist Party with a press release.

According to the Socialist Party, "Emmanuel Macron will further damage democracy. By refusing to appoint an exponent of the New Popular Front, a left-wing coalition that won the legislative elections, as prime minister, Emmanuel Macron is turning the page on a republican tradition hitherto shared and respected in our country. By appointing as head of government the representative of a political force that was defeated in the last parliamentary elections, with less than 10% of the vote, he is trampling on the vote of the French people", reads the statement, quoted by Le Monde.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
governo di Barnier governo legittimità politica legittimità
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza