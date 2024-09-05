France, the Socialist group will censure the Barnier government, 'it has no legitimacy'

"Michel Barnier has no political or republican legitimacy. This extremely serious situation is unacceptable for us democrats. For this reason, the Socialist Group will censure the government of Michel Barnier". The announcement came today from the French Socialist Party with a press release.

According to the Socialist Party, "Emmanuel Macron will further damage democracy. By refusing to appoint an exponent of the New Popular Front, a left-wing coalition that won the legislative elections, as prime minister, Emmanuel Macron is turning the page on a republican tradition hitherto shared and respected in our country. By appointing as head of government the representative of a political force that was defeated in the last parliamentary elections, with less than 10% of the vote, he is trampling on the vote of the French people", reads the statement, quoted by Le Monde.