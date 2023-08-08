Francesco Corvaro appointed Italy's special envoy for climate change

Italy's foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, and its environment and energy security minister, Gilberto Pichetto, have appointed physics lecturer Francesco Corvaro as special envoy for climate change, the foreign ministry announced on Tuesday.

"The appointment represents a concrete sign of the government's desire to work together with the main public and private actors to combat climate change on a national and global scale," said Tajani.

"A high-profile technician like Professor Corvaro will be able to combine the scientific rigor that is needed...to wage the key battle for our future," Pichetto stated.

Corvaro is an associate professor in industrial technical physics at the Polytechnic University of Marche's industrial engineering and mathematical sciences department. He has expertise and previous experience in the energy, green transition and climate change fields.