Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:06
Fratelli d'Italia, League vote against Von der Leyen doesn't weaken Italy in Europe - Tajani

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen
19 luglio 2024 | 11.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Forza Italia's coalition partners Fratelli d'Italia and the Northern League's failure to back Ursula von der Leyen's re-election as European Commission president on Thursday doesn't weaken the Italian government in Europe, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"I don't fear a weakening of Italy's government in Europe. Absolutely not, Tajani told reporters on the sidelines of an agricultural producers' meeting.

"Brussels is very difference place from Italy's parliament - quite a different logic applies," he said.

"A majority (of MEPs) voted for the re-election of von der Leyen and a majority voted for (European Parliament president Roberta) Metsola," he said.

Von der Leyen was re-elected with 401 votes in her favour and 284 against in a secret ballot in the 720-member chamber. She pledged to create a continental "defence union" and forge ahead with Europe's green transition while easing its burden on industry.

In 2019, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban's rightwing Fidesz party voted for von der Leyen but the European Parliament did not back the first commissioner put forward by Hungary's government, Tajani noted. Hungary's second candidate was made to answer extra written questions before getting a green light from the European Parliament.

