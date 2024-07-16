Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
G7: Bolster our economic systems to withstand war shocks, take on global challenges

16 luglio 2024 | 13.48
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

G7 trade ministers want to make economic systems "even more solid and secure" to withstand shocks like the Ukraine and Middle East wars and to be able to tackle global challenges such as artificial intelligence together, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

"We want to make our economic systems even more solid and secure," Tajani told a G7 trade ministers meeting in Calabria taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We want to bolster our economic systems even in the face of shocks such as the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, and tensions in the Red Sea, tackling global challenges such as artificial intelligence together," he said.

"We will engage on the key issue of environmental sustainability in trade. Issues that we brought to the COP in Abu Dhabi, and which we will bring to the next COP in November in Azerbaijan", Tajani added.

