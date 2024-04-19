Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 19 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 16:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

G7 helped avert large-scale Israeli retaliation against Iran says Tajani

19 aprile 2024 | 15.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Photo: Italian G7 presidency website
Photo: Italian G7 presidency website

The G7 deserves credit for Israel's muted response to the barrage of missiles and drones fired at it by Iran last weekend, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told reporters on Friday after a G7 ministerial meeting on Capri.

"I believe that what has happened, namely averting large-scale Israeli retaliation is also the result of the work and commitment of the G7 that has served to improve the climate," Tajani said at a closing press conference.

Israel reportedly fired missiles overnight in Iran's central Isfahan province, which houses a large airbase, a major missile production complex and several nuclear facilities. The Jewish state has not commented on the reported attack.

"We have no news of dead or injured. Italians in Isfahan are fine and they tell us that life is back to normal and that Iran's airspace has been reopened," Tajani said.

"I want to be optimistic," he added.

Global nuclear watchdog IAEA said no nuclear sites were damaged in the overnight strikes.

Despite repeated Western calls for restraint, Israel's military chief Herzi Halevi said on Monday that Iran's strikes last Saturday would "be met with a response".

The only serious casualty of the Iranian air strikes was a seven-year-old Arab-Israeli Beduoin girl living close the Nevatim Airbase in the Negev. She remains in a critical condition with a severe head wound.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani G7 Israel Iran attack response
Vedi anche
Israele attacca l'Iran, lampi e boati nei cieli di Isfahan - Video
News to go
Telepass, nuove offerte dal 1° luglio 2024
News to go
Israele, attacco limitato contro l’Iran
News to go
G7, Tajani: "Tutti insieme dobbiamo dare messaggio di pace"
News to go
Euro digitale, cos'è e quando potrebbe arrivare
News to go
Tornano a crescere nel 2024 le esportazioni di vino italiano
News to go
Scuola, via libera del Senato al ddl Valditara: cosa cambia
News to go
Pil Italia, stima del Centro Studi Confindustria: "Nel 2024 a +0,9%"
News to go
Italia-Tunisia, Saied incontra Meloni: "Slancio importante rapporti"
News to go
Catania, arrestate 11 persone tra esponenti politici, funzionari comunali e imprenditori
News to go
Commercio estero, a febbraio crescono sia import che export
News to go
Parigi 2024, accesa la fiamma olimpica


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza