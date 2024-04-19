G7 helped avert large-scale Israeli retaliation against Iran says Tajani

The G7 deserves credit for Israel's muted response to the barrage of missiles and drones fired at it by Iran last weekend, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told reporters on Friday after a G7 ministerial meeting on Capri.

"I believe that what has happened, namely averting large-scale Israeli retaliation is also the result of the work and commitment of the G7 that has served to improve the climate," Tajani said at a closing press conference.

Israel reportedly fired missiles overnight in Iran's central Isfahan province, which houses a large airbase, a major missile production complex and several nuclear facilities. The Jewish state has not commented on the reported attack.

"We have no news of dead or injured. Italians in Isfahan are fine and they tell us that life is back to normal and that Iran's airspace has been reopened," Tajani said.

"I want to be optimistic," he added.

Global nuclear watchdog IAEA said no nuclear sites were damaged in the overnight strikes.

Despite repeated Western calls for restraint, Israel's military chief Herzi Halevi said on Monday that Iran's strikes last Saturday would "be met with a response".

The only serious casualty of the Iranian air strikes was a seven-year-old Arab-Israeli Beduoin girl living close the Nevatim Airbase in the Negev. She remains in a critical condition with a severe head wound.