Giovedì 18 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 14:11
G7 president Italy underlines West's unwavering support for Ukraine

18 aprile 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

As G7 president this year, Italy is striving "to make Russia understand" that Ukraine will keep getting strong, unanimous backing from Western countries in its efforts to repel Russia's full-scale invasion, which began in February 2022.

"We need to make Russia understand that the West's support for Ukraine will not wane even in the long run," foreign minister Antonio told French counterpart Stephane Sejourne during talks Thursday on the sidelines of a G7 ministerial meeting on Capri island.

Russia must comprehend that "a military solution to the conflict is not viable," Tajani continued, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Tajani underlined the Italian government's "strong support for Kiev and the importance of a united approach at the G7, European Union and Nato levels," said the statement.

The Italian G7 presidency "is constantly working" towards this objective, the statement added.

"All the challenges presented by the current international scenario should be seen as opportunities to deepen European cooperation," Tajani said.

Progress on a common European defence is critical, as this would allow the EU "to contribute to the stabilisation of a complex international situation, dovetailing with Nato," Tajani argued.

The three-day G7 foreign ministers' meeting on Capri is also being attended by Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg and top EU officials, as well as Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.

