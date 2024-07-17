Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
G7 trade ministers meeting held amid 'major international tension'

17 luglio 2024 | 18.27
Redazione Adnkronos
The G7 trade ministers meeting in Calabria on Tuesday and Wednesday took place at a time of "major international tension", Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani told a closing press conference.

Representatives of Australia, Brazil, Chile, India, Kenya, New Zealand, South Korea, Turkey and Vietnam, companies and the chiefs of the WTO and OECD also attended the two-day meeting in Villa San Giovanni and Reggio Calabria.

Tajani praised the 'Calabria Declaration' issued by the meeting which called for increasingly open international trade, underlined the role of businesses and called for the protection of supply chains, economic resilience and environmental and social sustainability.

"This is of great political value," Tajani stated.

"We've returned to the centre of political and economic debate," he said.

G7 trade ministers meeting Calabria Declaration international trade Tajani
