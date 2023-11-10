Gastronomy crucial for Italy's economic growth

Italy's high-quality food products are "a feather in our cap" and are vital for boosting the country's chronically sluggish economic growth, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday.

"For us, food, cuisine and agricultural products represent a feather in our cap, Tajani told the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World at the foreign ministry on Friday.

"Our quality products are a fundamental tool for economic growth - for the promotion of our food and cultural model."

This year's Week of Italian Cuisine in the World has a focus on the Mediterranean Diet as a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet model accessible to all, Tajani told Gambero Rosso ahead of the event.

"We also want to talk about the importance of protected and controlled denomination products, the fight against the phenomenon of 'Italian sounding' and enhancing the value of Italian villages and their traditional culinary products," Tajani said.