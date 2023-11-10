Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 10 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 20:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:52 Atp Metz, Fognini ko in semifinale con Humbert

19:45 Bobo Tv come una band rock, quanto costa e chi paga la separazione?

19:29 Riforme, Meloni ai cittadini: "Volete decidere voi o state a guardare i partiti?"

19:24 Berlusconi, la seconda vita di Dudù: il barboncino resta con Fascina ad Arcore

19:17 Bobo tv, Vieri va in Serie A con Totti. E Adani punge ancora

18:51 Chi era Davide Renne, direttore creativo di Moschino: addio al giovane poeta della moda

18:51 Medicina, Giannattasio Dell’Isola (J&J): "Nel ginocchio la robotica assistita"

18:47 Medicina, Momoli (Siot): "Ortopedia evoluta con robotica, ortobiologia e realtà virtuale"

18:38 Pg Bono: "Su separazione carriere a rischio indipendenza pm"

18:34 'Circeo', su Rai1 la docu-serie sul massacro del ‘75 raccontato dalla parte della vittima

18:26 Indi Gregory, appello rifiutato: lunedì stop alle macchine

18:03 Morto Davide Renne, direttore creativo di Moschino: aveva 46 anni. L'incarico a metà ottobre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Gastronomy crucial for Italy's economic growth

10 novembre 2023 | 18.51
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Gastronomy crucial for Italy's economic growth

Italy's high-quality food products are "a feather in our cap" and are vital for boosting the country's chronically sluggish economic growth, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday.

"For us, food, cuisine and agricultural products represent a feather in our cap, Tajani told the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World at the foreign ministry on Friday.

"Our quality products are a fundamental tool for economic growth - for the promotion of our food and cultural model."

This year's Week of Italian Cuisine in the World has a focus on the Mediterranean Diet as a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet model accessible to all, Tajani told Gambero Rosso ahead of the event.

"We also want to talk about the importance of protected and controlled denomination products, the fight against the phenomenon of 'Italian sounding' and enhancing the value of Italian villages and their traditional culinary products," Tajani said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani gastronomy Italy growth Week of Italian Cuisine in the World
Vedi anche
News to go
Meteo Italia, quando finisce il maltempo?
News to go
Benzina e diesel, via i cartelli con i prezzi: il Tar annulla il decreto
News to go
Saman Abbas, via libera ai funerali: restituiti i resti della ragazza
News to go
Sfruttamento di immigrati clandestini, maxi blitz della polizia in tutta Italia
News to go
Anticipi di Seria A, oggi in campo Sassuolo-Salernitana e Genoa-Verona
News to go
Gaza, ultime notizie sulla guerra Israele- Hamas
News to go
Impennata costo del vetro, Antitrust avvia istruttoria
News to go
10 novembre, si celebra Giornata mondiale Scienza per Pace e Sviluppo
News to go
Violenza su donne, Papa: "E' velenosa gramigna che va eliminata dalle radici"
News to go
Ue, ok Commissione a negoziati per adesione Ucraina e Moldavia
News to go
Allerta meteo arancione sulla Toscana, gialla per il Centro-Sud
News to go
A Roma si celebra Giornata nazionale prevenzione sismica


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza