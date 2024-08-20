Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
Gaza, bodies of 6 hostages recovered

20 agosto 2024 | 10.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Israeli authorities have recovered the bodies of six hostages in the Gaza Strip. Five hostages have been identified so far, namely Nadav Popplewell, Yagev Buchshtab, Yoram Metzger, Haim Peri and Avraham Munder, while the identity of the sixth has yet to be released. The Jerusalem Post reports.

The kibbutz of Nirim, where Nadav Popplewell and Yagev Buchshtab lived, has confirmed that their bodies have been returned to Israel. The Nir Oz kibbutz, from where they were kidnapped on October 7, confirmed that the bodies of Haim Peri and Yoram Metzger were recovered in Gaza during a military operation. Both were 80 years old. Peri was remembered as an ''entrepreneur, humanist and peace activist'' who saved his wife on 7 October before being kidnapped, writes the Times of Israel. Metzger, who had worked in a paint factory and later in a garage, was kidnapped along with his wife Tami who was released in a deal in November.

Furthermore, the Nir Oz kibbutz has announced that hostage Avraham Munder, 79, died in captivity in Gaza, while his nephew Eyal Mor told broadcaster Kan that his uncle's body was recovered in a tunnel in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. "According to initial assessments, the death occurred in March," Mor says, adding that the family has not been informed of the cause of death as authorities await the pathology report.

Avraham Munder's son, Roy, was murdered on October 7 and he was kidnapped along with his wife Ruti, daughter Keren and his only grandson Ohad. All three were later released in a deal in November.

