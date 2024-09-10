Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
16:19
Gaza, campaign to vaccinate 200,000 children against polio kicks off in north

10 settembre 2024 | 15.44
Redazione Adnkronos
The campaign to vaccinate the remaining 200,000 Palestinian children living in the enclave against polio started today in the north of the Gaza Strip. An operation that has been complicated by access restrictions, evacuation orders and fuel shortages, as health and aid officials have warned.

The campaign in northern Gaza, the part of the territory hardest hit by Israel's 11-month military offensive against Hamas militants, follows the vaccination of over 446,000 Palestinian children in central and southern Gaza earlier this month.

