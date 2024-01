Mounting Middle East tensions, maritime security in the Red Sea region and ending the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza were the focus of foreign minister Antonio Tajani and German counterpart Annalena Baerbock's phone talks on Tuesday.

"Focus on the situation in the Red Sea and in the Middle East," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Fundamental is maritime security, in which Italy is at the forefront, stability of the region also, through forging a path to peace Gaza," the tweet continued.