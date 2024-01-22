Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 22 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 16:16
Gaza, Red Sea focus of Tajani's talks with EU, Middle East counterparts

22 gennaio 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
Gaza, Red Sea focus of Tajani's talks with EU, Middle East counterparts

Israel's four-and-a-half-month-old war against Hamas in Gaza and the dozens of attacks by Iran-backed Houthis against ships in the Red Sea since November are at the centre of talks between Antonio Tajani and his European Union counterparts in Brussels on Monday.

The EU foreign ministers will hold "an informal exchange of views" with their Ukrainian counterpart Dymetro Kuleba, before the Foreign Affairs Council meeting chaired by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell kicks off, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

High on the meeting agenda will be Russia's almost 23-month-old invasion of Ukraine, focusing especially "on long-term security scenarios", said the statement.

The 27 EU foreign ministers will look at the situation in the Middle East, focusing on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the risks of the conflict spreading further within the region, the statement said.

Within this framework, the ministers will discuss the options available to the EU to ensure freedom and security of navigation in the Red Sea, according to the statement.

The ministers will hold separate, informal talks with the Israeli and Palestinian, Saudi, Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers and wih the head of the Arab League, the statement noted.

Tajani will also hold bilateral meetings with his European and Middle Eastern counterparts, the statement concluded.

Tajani earlier stated that Italy, Germany and France would unveil an EU Red Sea mission plan.

