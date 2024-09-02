German far right, 'historic' electoral victory in the east'

The German anti-immigration party Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) celebrates a "historic success", with a major victory for the far-right party in the eastern state of Thuringia. The AfD won almost a third of the vote, nine points ahead of the conservative CDU and many more than the three German governing parties.

With this result, the far right wins its first state parliamentary election since World War II, although it has little hope of forming a government in Thuringia.

The AfD came second in Sunday's other state elections, in another important and populous neighboring state, Saxony.