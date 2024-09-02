Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
German far right, 'historic' electoral victory in the east'

02 settembre 2024 | 12.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

The German anti-immigration party Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) celebrates a "historic success", with a major victory for the far-right party in the eastern state of Thuringia. The AfD won almost a third of the vote, nine points ahead of the conservative CDU and many more than the three German governing parties.

With this result, the far right wins its first state parliamentary election since World War II, although it has little hope of forming a government in Thuringia.

The AfD came second in Sunday's other state elections, in another important and populous neighboring state, Saxony.

