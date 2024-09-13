German frigate enters Taiwan Strait, Beijing, 'contrary to provocations'

The German frigate Baden-Wuerttemberg entered the Taiwan Strait today, accompanied by the supply ship of the German task force Frankfurt am Main. Dpa writes it, citing Internet positioning data. It is the first time in over 20 years that a German military ship has used the route considered politically sensitive: Beijing in fact considers Taiwan a separatist province and the strait as Chinese and not international waters.

This morning, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed the ship's route at a press conference in Berlin, stating that "these are international waters, so we are passing through." The Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing reiterated its opposition to what it calls provocations and threats that damage China's sovereignty and security under the pretext of freedom of navigation. Warships from other countries, such as the United States, have also crossed the strait in the past, drawing protests from Beijing.