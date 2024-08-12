Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
15:53
German Interior Minister, 'persistent threat from Islamic terrorism'

12 agosto 2024 | 15.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Germany faces the "persistent risk" of Islamic terrorism. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, during her visit to the headquarters of the BfV, the internal intelligence service, in Cologne reiterated: "Our country is among those targeted by jihadist organizations which, together with individuals often radicalized on their own, represent a constant danger". Faeser's reference is to the Islamic State and its Afghan branch, Isis-Khorasan, but also to the so-called 'lone wolves'.

The renewed state of alert in Germany follows the cancellation of three dates (8, 9, 10 August) of Taylor Swift's concert in Vienna, in neighboring Austria, due to a possible Isis attack. The minister called the incident "a serious situation of Islamic threat."

